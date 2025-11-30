Spain's 'The Good Daughter' by Julia de Paz Solvas has made history at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF). It is the first film in the festival's history to win both top prizes: the Grand Prix for Best Film and the Audience Award.

The awards ceremony of the 29th edition of the festival featured honorees from its six sub-festival competition programs, including the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (presented to projects in various stages of completion) and the youth and children-oriented Just Film.

The film festival ran from November 7 to 23. Here is the full list of the winners here.

POFF 29th Edition Winners

OFFICIAL SELECTION COMPETITION

Grand Prix for the Best Film The Good Daughter -- director Julia de Paz Solvas, producers Sergio Grobas and Stefan Schmitz

Best Director Ali Vatansever -- Lifelike (Turkey, Greece, Romania)

Best Cinematography Yutaka Yamazaki -- The Imaginary Dog and the Lying Cat (Japan)

Best Actress Kiara Arancibia -- The Good Daughter

Best Actor Aladdin Detlefsen, Kanji Tsuda -- The Frog and the Water (Germany)

Best Original Score Erdem Helvacioglu -- Lifelike

Best Production Design Chris Richmond and David Hand -- Think of England (United Kingdom)

FIRST FEATURE COMPETITION

Best Film Award Hercules Falling (Denmark)

Best Director Samuel Abrahams -- Lady (United Kingdom)

Special Prize for Best Editing Jan Van Der Weken -- Sunday Ninth, director Kat Steppe (Belgium)

Special Prize for Best Production Design Easy Girl -- director Hille Norden (Germany)

CRITICS' PICKS COMPETITION

Best Film Award China Sea -- director Jurgis Matulevicius, producers Ieva Cern and Stasys Baltakis (Lithuania, Taiwan, Poland, Czechia)

Best Director Award Matias Szulanski -- A Summer Tale (Argentina)

Special mention to Ali Nasirian Oh, What Happy Days -- director Homayoun Ghanizadeh (Iran, France, Canada)

Special mention to Eeva Magi Mo Papa (Estonia)

