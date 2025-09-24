The luxurious lives and crores-worth assets of the richest South Indian actors amaze all. Here’s a special report on the net worth of the top 10 celebs, from Nagarjuna to Prabhas.

South Indian actors are known for their lavish lifestyles and massive earnings. These stars make crores through blockbuster films and endorsements. Here's a look at the top 10 richest South Indian celebrities ruling the industry with wealth and fame. Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna's name is first on this list. According to media reports, his net worth is ₹3010 crore.

Chiranjeevi has a strong fan following in the South. According to media reports, Chiranjeevi's net worth is ₹1650 crore.

Ram Charan, a popular actor in the Telugu film industry,is third on this list. He owns assets worth ₹1370 crore.

'RRR actor' fame Jr. NTR has a net worth of ₹571 crore. Besides this, he also has several properties.

'Pushpa' fame Allu Arjun has won people's hearts with his acting. According to a GQ report, Allu Arjun is the owner of assets worth ₹460 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay is a popular actor in Tamil cinema. According to media reports, he is the owner of assets worth ₹450 crore.

Kamal Haasan's name is also included in this list. His net worth is ₹450 crore. Apart from this, he has properties worth ₹131 crore in Chennai.

Rajinikanth charges ₹150-250 crore for a film. He also lives a very luxurious life. He is the owner of assets worth ₹430 crore.

Mahesh Babu's net worth is ₹273 crore. Mahesh Babu has a luxurious bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, which is worth about ₹28 crore. Apart from this, he has also bought houses in Bengaluru and Dubai. Along with this, he is also very fond of luxury cars.

According to media reports, Prabhas is the owner of assets worth ₹241 crore.