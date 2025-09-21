Allu Arjun’s Superhero Look Leaked from Atlee’s AA22 – Fans Go Wild
Icon Star Allu Arjun’s look from his upcoming pan-world action film directed by Atlee has been leaked online. The viral image shows the actor in a striking superhero avatar, thrilling fans worldwide.
Allu Arjun's 22nd film
Icon Star Allu Arjun has started his 22nd film with Tamil star director Atlee Kumar. This big-budget movie is being produced by Sun Pictures. Updates about the film are creating a huge buzz not just among fans but nationwide.
Graphic work with a Hollywood company
With a budget of nearly ₹800 crore, this film's VFX is handled by a top Hollywood studio (Avengers, Avatar). Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is the heroine, and she has joined the shoot.
Allu Arjun's photo leaked
A photo of Allu Arjun in a superhero suit with tied-up hair from the sets is now viral. Fans are thrilled, saying it has a Hollywood vibe. The film aims for a 2027 release.
Fans waiting for an update
Young music sensation Sai Abhyankar is the composer. The makers are using advanced tech for this pan-world film. The leaked look has boosted the craze. Official details are expected soon.