- Home
- Entertainment
- Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon & 9 Bollywood Celebs Who Live on Rent in Mumbai—How Much Do They Pay?
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon & 9 Bollywood Celebs Who Live on Rent in Mumbai—How Much Do They Pay?
Many Bollywood stars rent their houses, contrary to popular belief. Work flexibility, avoiding long-term commitments, or not finding the “right” house are reasons. I find it more intriguing that they pay lakhs or more every month.
Bollywood Celebs Who Live on Rent in Mumbai
Contrary to popular belief, not all famous actors buy enormous houses in Mumbai. Several notable Bollywood superstars still live in leased homes. Reasons vary, such as career flexibility, avoiding long-term commitments, or just not finding the "right" house.
What's more remarkable is the amount they pay, which frequently runs into lakhs or more every month. Here are nine well-known names who are said to live on rent.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
This pair apparently rents a sea-facing property in Juhu for around ₹3 lakh per month.
Nushrratt Bharuccha
The actress reportedly pays around ₹4 lakh per month for her home in Vile Parle, Mumbai.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
According to reports, the married pair lives in a 5,000-square-foot flat facing the sea in Juhu, Mumbai. Their rent is around ₹9 lakh per month. The apartment is located on the 8th floor of the Rajmahal Building in Chandrabai Nagar. The enormous residence has big living rooms, dining spaces, bedrooms, a puja room, two servant quarters, washrooms and two balconies.
Kriti Sanon
She lives in a spacious duplex that apparently belongs to actor Amitabh Bachchan. Her monthly rent is roughly ₹10 lakh. The 5,184-square-foot property on the 27th and 28th floors of the Atlantis building on Lokhandwala Road sold for Rs 31 crore in 2020.
Kartik Aaryan
The actor apparently leases a sea-facing flat on Juhu's Tara Road (which is owned by another celebrity). He pays around ₹7.5 lakh each month.
Anupam Kher
For years, veteran actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher has rented residences. In an interview on The Curly Tales YouTube channel, the actor said he prefers renting to buying. The actor, married to Kirron Kher, has a home in Chandigarh. He purchased his mother a luxurious eight-bedroom home in Shimla. He apparently pays Rs 3 lakh/month.
Imran Khan
Imran Khan, nephew of Aamir Khan, and his fiancée Lekha Washington rented a three-story flat in Clefepete on Carter Road, Bandra. Filmmaker Karan Johar owns the seafront home. He apparently pays around ₹9 lakh per month.
Aditi Rao Hydari
She apparently rents a flat in Versova, Mumbai, for around 2.31 lakh per month.
John Abraham
According to recent sources, John Abraham rents three homes in Bandra's Sea Glimpse Society, with a monthly fee of around ₹6.30 lakh for the first few years, rising thereafter.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.