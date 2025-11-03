Inside Tabu’s Luxe Lifestyle: Net Worth, Homes, Cars, Career and more
Bollywood actress Tabu, born Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, celebrates her birthday on November 4, marking a career spanning decades of critically acclaimed and versatile performances.
Tabu’s Lavish Lifestyle
November 4 marks the birthday of Bollywood’s versatile and critically acclaimed actress, Tabu, born Tabassum Fatima Hashmi in 1971. Celebrated for her nuanced performances, she has carved a unique space in Indian cinema, balancing both mainstream hits and art-house masterpieces over a career spanning more than three decades.
A Stellar Film Career
Tabu began her career as a teenager and rose to prominence with the 1994 Bollywood hit Vijaypath. She has worked across multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and even English. Her notable films include Maqbool, Chandni Bar, Andhadhun, Drishyam 2, and the Hollywood project Dune: Prophecy. Her work has earned her several accolades, including National Film Awards and the Padma Shri, cementing her status as one of India’s finest actresses.
Net Worth & Earnings
With an estimated net worth of ₹22 crore (USD 2.6 million), Tabu earns approximately ₹3 crore annually from films and endorsements. Her per-film fees reportedly range from ₹2–4 crore, while brand endorsements bring in around ₹1 crore per deal, reflecting her consistent bankability in the industry.
Homes & Real Estate
Tabu owns multiple high-value properties, including a stylish apartment in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, a luxurious bungalow in Hyderabad with a gym and fish pond, and additional properties in Goa and other cities.
Luxury Cars & Lifestyle
Her luxury car collection features premium models like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi Q7, BMW X5, BMW 7 Series, Toyota Fortuner, Mercedes 220, and a vintage 1965 Ford Mustang. Despite her lavish assets, Tabu maintains a private lifestyle and is selective about public appearances.