Image Credit : Instagram

Tabu began her career as a teenager and rose to prominence with the 1994 Bollywood hit Vijaypath. She has worked across multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and even English. Her notable films include Maqbool, Chandni Bar, Andhadhun, Drishyam 2, and the Hollywood project Dune: Prophecy. Her work has earned her several accolades, including National Film Awards and the Padma Shri, cementing her status as one of India’s finest actresses.