Gwyneth Paltrow surprised the audience at the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary celebration in Nashville. The Oscar-winner joined Holly Williams and Chris Coleman on stage to perform two songs, including Williams' "Drinkin'."

The Grand Ole Opry is ringing in its 100th anniversary with special performances from country music's stars, and surprise guests, including Gwyneth Paltrow, according to People.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Oscar-winning actress surprised the crowd at the Nashville venue when she took the stage with country singer Holly Williams and Williams' husband, musician Chris Coleman. Williams invited Paltrow to the stage and said, "Can y'all believe your luck? Y'all are used to those Nashville guests, but not those Oscar-winning Hollywood guests." The trio then sang Williams' 2013 song, "Drinkin.'" Williams also informed everyone present, "Can you believe it? Isn't it annoying when they can just do everything and they just walk out looking all like that, right? Looking real good." Williams added she "had the great honour of meeting" Paltrow years ago, which is when she heard and "fell in love" with Paltrow's "secret voice."

'Waiting on June'

The trio then performed "Waiting on June," which Williams explained is about her mother's parents, who were farmers in Mer Rouge, La., and "taught her everything that really matters in life, what's really important."

A Long History Together

Paltrow and Williams have a long history together. Paltrow, who played a country music star and sang in the 2010 film Country Strong, made her live TV debut performance at the CMA Awards that same year. Paltrow and Holly have maintained a friendship throughout the years. "We became friends four or five years ago and did a summer beach trip together where she had these chalkboards with the kids' names and this point system," said Holly in 2020, adding, "It's a genius idea that I hope to try. I'm lucky to have great girlfriends like Gwyneth and other women who are patient with their children -- and I was lucky to have a patient and loving mom. That's all been great for me," according to People.