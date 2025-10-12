Tabu oozed the brightness of an Indian bride as she walked effortlessly for ITRH's (Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal) collection on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week, co-hosted by FDCI in New Delhi.

On Saturday, Tabu exuded the radiance of an Indian bride as she walked gracefully for ITRH's (Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal) collection on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with FDCI, held in New Delhi.



For her show-stopping look, Tabu turned heads in a deep green embellished Anarkali from ITRH's newest collection titled 'Noor'.

The actress ensemble featured intricate embroidery, shimmering zari details and hard work, which Tabu flaunted throughout her walk.



Paired with an equally ornate ghaghra, her outfit radiated the essence of the 'Noor' collection, when "tradition meets eternal grace".

The designers completed her look with jhumkas and minimal makeup, which accentuated her natural beauty and grace.



