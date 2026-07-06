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Aamir Khan's Rs 50 Crore Pali Hill Home: Inside His Luxurious Duplex Surrounded by Greenery
Aamir Khan just gave a rare peek into his Pali Hill home. Turns out, he still lives in the same building he moved into as a kid, and it's all about natural light and lots of greenery.
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Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
Aamir Khan reportedly owns three flats in Mumbai—two in the Marina complex and one in Bella Vista, Bandra. He currently lives in his Bandra home. Famous interior designer Anuradha Parikh designed this two-storey luxury apartment in the Bella Vista building with some stunning decor.
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Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
According to documents from Zapkey.com, Aamir Khan also rented four luxury flats in Pali Hill's Wilnomona building for ₹24.5 lakh a month. The actor signed a five-year lease from May 2025 to May 2030 with a 45-month lock-in. The rent will go up by 5% each year. He paid ₹4 lakh in stamp duty, a ₹2,000 registration fee, and a security deposit of ₹1.46 crore.
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Image Credit : ANI
Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
Aamir bought a house back in 2013 for ₹35 crore. Thanks to the rising property prices in a posh area like Bandra, its market value is now over ₹50 crore.
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Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
Aamir's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, designed the Marina Apartments with a nature-based theme. Meanwhile, renowned designer Anuradha Parikh designed his 5,000-square-foot, two-storey home. The Mumbai house is simple yet elegant, giving it a very original feel. It includes a study, a central living room, and a dedicated fitness area.
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Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
The actor gave a home tour in an interview with Mashable India. His house has a very open layout with beige walls. On one side, there's a neat dining table and a wooden console table. On the other, a balcony opens up to a large sit-out area. This space has bamboo shades which, when rolled up, show off all the greenery around the house.
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Image Credit : Social Media
Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
Aamir pointed out that all the greenery in and around his home naturally cools the place down. He says it gives the whole house a feel of a hill station right in the middle of Mumbai.
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Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
All the surrounding nature also brings many rare birds to his building complex. In fact, Aamir says the balcony is his favourite spot in the house. His home is a perfect mix of simplicity and warmth, full of natural light, wooden touches, and lots of plants.
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Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
Aamir shared that he still lives in the same Pali Hill building in Mumbai where he grew up. He explained, "I was 11 months old when we relocated from Hill Road to Pali Hill, and I've been here ever since. We just moved to a leased apartment momentarily for repairs; otherwise, I've lived my whole life here."
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Image Credit : Social Media
Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
Aamir described his property as being 'covered in greenery.' When he enters through a wooden door, his two lovely dogs greet him. The entrance opens into a large living room with big windows that flood the space with natural light. The interiors feature hardwood furniture and beautiful art on the walls. A dark wood dining table sits under a huge hanging lamp, with a foosball table on the side for fun.
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Image Credit : Social Media
Step inside Aamir Khan's Mumbai home
The home's design focuses on natural elements. Large windows ensure the living area is always bright. The decor is a tasteful mix of hardwood furniture and striking artwork. A large hanging lamp highlights the dark wood dining table, and a foosball table adds a playful touch to the space.
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