Did Gauri Spratt Convert To Islam Before Marrying Aamir Khan? Here's What We Know
Aamir Khan and longtime partner Gauri Spratt registered their marriage in a private ceremony at his Bandra home on July 5, 2026. Soon after, social media was flooded with questions about whether Gauri had converted to Islam. Read On to find out
Has Gauri Spratt Converted to Islam After Marrying Aamir Khan?
The biggest question circulating online after Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding is whether Gauri converted to Islam following the marriage. As of now, neither Aamir Khan nor Gauri Spratt has issued any official statement on the matter.
Since there has been no confirmation from the couple or their representatives, any claims regarding a religious conversion remain purely speculative. Until an official clarification is provided, it would be inaccurate to state that Gauri has changed her faith.
Inside Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's Private Wedding Ceremony
According to reports, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt solemnized their relationship through a registered marriage at the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon at around 12:45 PM.
The ceremony was intentionally kept intimate, with only close family members and a handful of trusted friends in attendance. The first photograph from the wedding showed Aamir signing the marriage register while Gauri, dressed in an elegant ivory traditional outfit, sat beside him.
Among those present were Aamir's son Junaid Khan, daughter Ira Khan, son-in-law Nupur Shikhare, son Azad Rao Khan, his mother Zeenat Hussain, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, members of Mukesh Ambani's family, actress Elli AvrRam, cricketer Irfan Pathan, politician Raj Thackeray, and a few close relatives and friends.
A Look at Aamir Khan's Previous Marriages and His Relationship with Gauri
The speculation surrounding Gauri Spratt's religion has also drawn comparisons with Aamir Khan's previous marriages. His first wife, Reena Dutta, and second wife, Kiran Rao, did not convert to Islam after marrying him. Both continued to follow their respective faiths throughout their marriages.
Although Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao divorced in 2021, they continue to co-parent their son Azad and frequently collaborate on professional projects.
Aamir publicly introduced Gauri Spratt during his 60th birthday celebrations last year, officially confirming their relationship. Since then, Gauri has accompanied him at several public appearances and has gradually become a familiar presence within his family circle.
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