The biggest question circulating online after Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding is whether Gauri converted to Islam following the marriage. As of now, neither Aamir Khan nor Gauri Spratt has issued any official statement on the matter.

Since there has been no confirmation from the couple or their representatives, any claims regarding a religious conversion remain purely speculative. Until an official clarification is provided, it would be inaccurate to state that Gauri has changed her faith.