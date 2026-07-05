Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were married in a secret ceremony at his Bandra residence. Their wedding followed a 25-year friendship and a love that began two years prior.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are officially married. On Saturday afternoon, the pair finalised their marriage registration at the actor's Bandra home in Mumbai, surrounded by family and friends.

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Aamir, 61, and Gauri, 47, signed their marriage paperwork about 12.45 p.m., ushering in a new chapter in their love. Those who attended the ceremony described the pair as extremely joyful and emotional as they confirmed their union in an intimate environment.

Approximately 150 people attended the wedding, including close relatives, friends, and family members who had flown from abroad. Aamir's three children, Junaid, Ira, and Azad, as well as Gauri's son, were in attendance.

Look at Aamir and Gauri's wedding ceremony:

The pair acknowledged their relationship earlier this year, with Aamir saying that despite knowing each other for over 25 years, they just started dating a little over two years ago.

Aamir was formerly married to producer Reena Dutta, with whom he had two children: Junaid and Ira. He eventually married director Kiran Rao in 2005. They split in 2021 but continue to co-parent their kid, Azad. Gauri, a Bengaluru native, has kept a low profile. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, a former salon owner, and works in wellness and beauty. According to her LinkedIn page, she attended Blue Mountain School before taking an FDA course in Styling and Photography at the University of the Arts London in 2004. She is now running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.

The couple decided to keep their wedding celebrations quiet, with only family and a few close friends attending the ceremony.