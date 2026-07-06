Ahead of the theatrical release of 'Lenin', Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse, and the film's team visited the Tirumala Temple to seek blessings. The Telugu action drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 10, 2026.

Ahead of the theatrical release of the upcoming Telugu action drama 'Lenin', producer and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, his son Akhil Akkineni, actress Bhagyashri Borse, producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, and members of the film's team visited the Tirumala Temple on Monday to seek blessings. The team was seen dressed in traditional attire in accordance with temple customs as they offered prayers ahead of the film's release.

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About The Film 'Lenin'

'Lenin', starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles, is an upcoming Telugu-language action drama directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni under Manam Enterprises LLP, along with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 10, 2026.

Plot and Music

Set against a gritty Rayalaseema backdrop, the story follows a fierce protagonist navigating intense family and political conflict in his journey to carve out a legacy. The film features music composed by S. Thaman.

Teaser Release Marks Nagarjuna's Milestone

The teaser was released on May 23, Nagarjuna Akkineni's special day in his cinematic journey, marking 40 years as a lead actor since his debut film Vikram.

The veteran actor expressed gratitude to fans on the occasion and also recalled his journey, including his earlier collaboration with his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, in the film Manam, which also featured Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Shriya Saran. (ANI)