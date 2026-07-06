Tom Holland revealed he mistakenly thought Christopher Nolan was unhappy with his acting on 'The Odyssey' set. He was worried by repeated cuts, only to learn the interruptions were due to the technical limitations of IMAX cameras, not his performance.

About 'The Odyssey' Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Matt Damon's Odysseus, in 'The Odyssey,' which is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17. The film also features Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth and John Leguizamo. Holland calls working with Nolan 'best experience' Despite his anxious start on set, Holland recently praised the experience of working with Nolan in an interview, calling it the highlight of his career so far. "Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic. I've never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they're the best in the business for sure," Holland said, as quoted by Variety.He added, "To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I've ever had." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Tom Holland has revealed that he mistakenly believed director Christopher Nolan was unhappy with his performance on the first day of filming 'The Odyssey', before learning that the frequent interruptions were simply due to the technical limitations of IMAX cameras. As per Variety, Holland in a recent interview, recalled his first experience working with IMAX cameras and admitted he misunderstood why Nolan kept calling for cuts during a scene with co-star Jon Bernthal."Working with the Imax cameras for the first time is an experience," Holland explained, adding, "It is unlike anything I have ever seen before, and I didn't know that it only ran for three minutes. So, I remember you would continue cutting, and I was with Jon [Bernthal], like, 'Why does he keep cutting? Why does he keep doing that?'" The actor said the repeated interruptions left him worried that Nolan was dissatisfied with the performances. "And in my head, I was like, 'Does he not like what we're doing? What is happening?' And then, I remember it was actually [stunt coordinator] George Cottle that was like, 'No, no, no, there's only three minutes in the mag.' I was like, 'Oh, thank god.' I thought I was totally shit-ing the bed in this scene," he said, as quoted by Variety.Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Matt Damon's Odysseus, in 'The Odyssey,' which is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17. The film also features Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth and John Leguizamo.Despite his anxious start on set, Holland recently praised the experience of working with Nolan in an interview, calling it the highlight of his career so far. "Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic. I've never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they're the best in the business for sure," Holland said, as quoted by Variety.He added, "To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I've ever had." (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source