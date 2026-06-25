Welcome To The Jungle better have some star-studded nostalgia, as it is said to be a franchise to the original trademark film. Fans having expectations are only crucial as it stars the OG Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Here's how much they all charged for the comedy-drama. Keep scrolling!

It has been quite some time since Bollywood has treated us to a star-studded multi-starrer filmy extravaganza. Now, with Welcome To The Jungle hitting the theatres tomorrow, fans are expecting it to live up to the trademark franchise and give belly laughs like no other film. Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, and Paresh Rawal, among others. The film is said to be a hilarious take on a jungle adventure. Well, are you interested in knowing how much the star cast charged for this movie? Then you are in the right place.

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Welcome To The Jungle To Face Competition With Cocktail 2

It is needless to say that the film will face competition with currently running Cocktail 2 starring Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. The film is already doing well at the box office. It will be a test of time to see if Welcome To The Jungle lives up to the hype or not.

Welcome To The Jungle Plot, Date, Story

Welcome To The Jungle will see a massive theatrical release on June 26. The film will lock horns with the Hollywood film Supergirl at the box office. The comedy drama is directed by Ahmed Khan. Following the story of Dr Ghunghroo, played by Rawal, who comes up with a unique plan to expose an international crime circuit. To execute this mission, Ghunghroo announces a fake Rs 2000 crore film project and assembles a unique team. From a struggling actor portrayed by Akshay Kumar to an unusual crew. What starts as a wannabe film shoot turns into a chaotic ride of adventure, challenges, danger, and comedy.

Film's Cast

The film stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani and others. Produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, the film is backed by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films, Star Studio18, Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang.

Fees Revealed

If a report in Times Now from 2023 is to be believed, then Akshay allegedly took around Rs 90 crore for the film. There has been no official confirmation about the same. But, as per a newly surfacing report, Akshay charged merely Rs 1.8 crore, reportedly.

According to various reports, Suniel Shetty received close to Rs 4 crore for his role. Raveena Tandon charged Rs 2 crore, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani reportedly took Rs 2.5 crore each. Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, and Paresh Rawal also reportedly took Rs 2 crore each.