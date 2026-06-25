Producer Firoz A Nadiadwala announced a 'Citizen Social Responsibility' initiative, starting with his film 'Welcome to the Jungle.' A portion of the film's earnings will be contributed to the Army Widows Fund to support a meaningful cause.

Producer Firoz A Nadiadwala shared that his production house has adopted the idea of Citizen Social Responsibility, committing a portion of each film's earnings to meaningful causes starting from his upcoming film 'Welcome to the Jungle.' In an interview to ANI, Producer Firoz shared that as a production house they have chosen to contribute a certain amount of money from 'Welcome to the Jungle' to support the Army Widows Fund, while future films may contribute to orphanages, widows, educational initiatives, or other deserving NGOs.

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'It is our duty': Firoz Nadiadwala

Firoz A Nadiadwala said, "We're talking about Citizen Social Responsibility. From this particular movie onwards, we have decided as a production house that we will contribute a certain amount of money to the Army Widows Fund. Hopefully, each of our movies will continue to do that. The next movie could be for orphanages, widows, or other deserving NGOs. The idea is not to take credit for our efforts, but to inspire others."

The 'Welcome to the Jungle' producer also emphasised that such efforts should not be viewed as charity but a duty towards god and humanity. "More than a thousand movies are made in India every year. If even 5% of filmmakers decide to contribute a small part of their proceeds towards a meaningful cause, whether for army widows, education, especially for girls, or the wellbeing of those in need, it can create a real impact," said Firoz A Nadiadwala.

He continued, "As a film industry, if we are able to do our duty, I would not call it a contribution; I would call it a duty. If through that duty we can help change someone's life -- a talented, deserving person who needs support for education, food, clothing, and a better future -- then that is our responsibility. It is our duty first towards God, then towards humanity. And we are blessed."

About 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Meanwhile, 'Welcome to the Jungle' stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jala, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara and Bhagya Bhanushali.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, 'Welcome To The Jungle' is presented by AA Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang.

Legacy of the 'Welcome' Franchise

The first instalment starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. It was released in 2007.

The second instalment, titled 'Welcome Back', was released in 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee.

The film is set to be released in theatres on June 26. (ANI)