Jay-Z is teaming up with producer Rick Rubin for an eight-part documentary series titled 'Jay-Z in 8,' set to debut on HBO. Rubin will direct and interview the rapper about his career, creative process, and life experiences.

Singer and music composer Jay-Z is set to sit down with Rick Rubin for the eight-part documentary series "Jay-Z in 8," debuting on HBO this fall. Rubin is directing the series and will interview the rapper about his music, lyrics, life experiences and creative process. The two have a long history, as Rubin produced Jay-Z's "99 Problems" for "The Black Album" in 2003, reported Variety.

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'Jay-Z in 8,' a Tetragrammaton production, will be executive produced by Shawn Carter, Daniel Kaluuya and Rubin. Producers include Leila Mattimore and David Rohde. HBO Max shaed the teaser of the documentary on their Instagram handle.

Anniversary Celebrations and Live Shows

View this post on Instagram The series announcement comes on the back of a notable year for Jay-Z. He's been plotting celebrations in honor of the 30th and 25th anniversaries of two of his most revered albums, 'Reasonable Doubt' and 'The Blueprint,' respectively, with a series of shows and activations across the globe.

According to the outlet, Jay Z made his grand return to the stage in May as a headliner at the Roots Picnic, where he revisited hits and deep cuts from his discography. The show was a celebration of both his career and the city of Philadelphia, with guests that included Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Memphis Bleek, Jazmine Sullivan, Bilal and Young Gunz.

In July, he will take over Yankee Stadium for three nights to honor his anniversary milestones. On July 10, he'll celebrate "Reasonable Doubt," followed by "The Blueprint" the next night.

On July 12, he'll close the weekend with a finale that sees him revisiting the hits, reported Variety.

Additionally, Jay-Z announced a pair of "Jay-Z 30" concerts for the fall, one in Paris on September 10 and another in Los Angeles on October 23. (ANI)