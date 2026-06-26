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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid, Kriti And Rashmika’s Film Maintains Strong Run - Check Update
Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon’s Cocktail 2 continues its box office journey despite mixed reviews. The romantic drama has crossed the ₹70 crore mark in India within its first week of release.
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Crosses ₹70 Crore Mark
Homi Adajania’s romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, hit theatres on June 19 and has crossed the ₹70 crore mark in India. Despite mixed reviews, the film has maintained a steady run at the domestic box office during its first week.
Thursday Collection Sees A Dip
According to trade website Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 earned ₹3.75 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its seven-day total to ₹70 crore. The film recorded ₹5.25 crore on Wednesday, showing a decline compared to earlier collections but continuing its stable theatrical performance.
Film Beats Shahid Kapoor’s Previous Release
The film opened with ₹13.50 crore on its first day and witnessed growth over the weekend, collecting ₹16.25 crore on Saturday and ₹17.75 crore on Sunday. It later saw expected weekday drops, earning ₹6.75 crore each on Monday and Tuesday. Cocktail 2 has already surpassed Shahid’s Deva lifetime collection of ₹34.37 crore.
About Cocktail 2 And Its Story
Directed by Homi Adajania and produced under Maddock Films and Luv Films, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail. The story follows Kunal and Diya, whose relationship faces complications after they meet Ally during a holiday in Sicily, leading to an unexpected love triangle.
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