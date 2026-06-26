The film opened with ₹13.50 crore on its first day and witnessed growth over the weekend, collecting ₹16.25 crore on Saturday and ₹17.75 crore on Sunday. It later saw expected weekday drops, earning ₹6.75 crore each on Monday and Tuesday. Cocktail 2 has already surpassed Shahid’s Deva lifetime collection of ₹34.37 crore.