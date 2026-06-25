Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve's Palme d'Or-winning drama 'Fjord' will be released by Neon on October 9. The date mirrors the release strategy for Neon's previous winners like 'Parasite' and 'Anora', hinting at a major awards campaign.

'Fjord' set for October release

Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve starrer searing family drama 'Fjord', which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, is set to hit theatres in the fall. Neon, which acquired the film a year ago, has scheduled the release of 'Fjord' for October 9 - the same date when the studio's previous Palme winners, including 'Parasite', 'Anora', and 'Anatomy of a Fall'.

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All of those films went on to bag Oscar nominations, with 'Parasite' and 'Anora' winning the Best Picture awards.

About the film

Directed by Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, 'Fjord' featured Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve as the parents of a Romanian family with strict religious beliefs who move to a small village in Norway. When bruises are noticed on their daughter's body at school, their five children are taken away from them, and a legal saga follows.

Neon's continued success at Cannes

Following its opening at Cannes, 'Fjord' received a 10-minute standing ovation. Notably, 'Fjord' extended a remarkable winning streak for Neon, which has scored a record seven consecutive Palme d'Ors starting with Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' and continuing with Julia Ducournau's 'Titane', Ruben Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness', Justine Triet's 'Anatomy of a Fall', Sean Baker's 'Anora' and Jafar Panahi's 'It Was Just an Accident'. (ANI)