Congress MLA Pargat Singh and the DSGMC have strongly objected to the removal of Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Satluj' from ZEE5, arguing that the story of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra should be screened for the public and not suppressed.

Political and Community Reactions to Film's Removal

Congress MLA Pargat Singh has reacted to the row over the removal of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Satluj' from ZEE5, saying he does not believe banning the film is the right way to deal with the issue. Speaking to ANI, Pargat Singh said the film raises important issues and that it should be "screened, not banned."

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"... I do not believe banning the film was the right solution. Whatever happened in the past, whether involving the police or civilians, it is widely believed that state force was misused. A film like this reflects on such issues and brings opportunity for reform. In my view, it should be screened, not banned...," Singh told ANI.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday also strongly objected to the removal of the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer from the OTT platform describing the move as an attempt to suppress the story of social activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, and announced public screenings and educational seminars to ensure the film reaches the public.

Speaking on the issue, DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka said the film, based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, highlights the activist's efforts to uncover alleged human rights violations in Punjab and should not be prevented from reaching audiences.

"...Since this film is a biographical portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra, it depicts how a social activist opened people's eyes to the truth. He uncovered evidence of 25,000 bodies that had been cremated as 'unclaimed' and raised the issue not only within the country but also internationally, highlighting the dire situation in Punjab. Suppressing this story, preventing the events of that dark era from reaching the public, is deeply wrong, and it has sparked immense outrage across the Sikh community," Kalka said.

I&B Ministry's Official Stance

Meanwhile, according to I&B Ministry officials, the film did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. An official told ANI, "Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday."

The official further alleged that the release violated the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, although no specific provision was identified.

About the Film and Jaswant Singh Khalra

The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra from Punjab, who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s when Punjab witnessed intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations.

Khalra himself was 'disappeared' in 1995, and his body was found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of the then-Punjab Police officials.

Helmed by Honey Trehan, produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' also starred Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. (ANI)

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