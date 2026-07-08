On Sourav Ganguly's 54th birthday, the first-look poster of his biopic, 'Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story', was released. It features RajKummar Rao recreating Ganguly's famous jersey-waving celebration at Lord's from the 2002 NatWest Trophy final.

It's former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly's birthday today, and on the occasion of his special day, the makers of 'Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story' have unveiled the film's first-look poster featuring actor RajKummar Rao.

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In the poster shared on Wednesday morning, Rao can be seen recreating one of the most well-known moments of Ganguly's career, waving his jersey from the Lord's balcony after India's famous NatWest Trophy victory over England in 2002. The caption of the post read, "Happy Birthday, our dearest Dada. @souravganguly#Dada #DadaTheSouravGangulyStory." Take a look View this post on Instagram

About 'Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story'

The biographical sports drama will revolve around Dada's journey from a young cricketer to one of India's most successful captains. It will focus on his career, the challenges he faced, and the role he played in shaping a fearless Indian cricket team that inspired a new generation of players.

The Iconic 2002 NatWest Final

Sourav Ganguly, who is celebrating his 54th birthday today, is a veteran Indian cricketer with more than 18,000 international runs.

Dada's famous shirtless celebration occurred after India's historic comeback victory against England in the 2002 NatWest Series Final. The gesture was a direct response to English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, who had previously celebrated a series draw in Mumbai by taking off his own jersey on the field.

India chased down a 326-run target in the final of the Natwest Tri-nation series in 2002 against the hosts England. The match was held at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Mohammed Kaif (87 not out off 75 balls) and Yuvraj Singh (69 off 63 balls) were the heroes of the match for India.

Film Credits and Release Date

'Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story' is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and stars RajKummar Rao in the lead role. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films and is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL. The biopic is set to hit theatres worldwide on May 14, 2027. (ANI)