Chef Sanjeev Kapoor was a guest judge on MasterChef Australia's Indian-themed mystery box challenge. He initially grilled contestant Casper Kenworthy over his modern take, before praising the winning dish as "outstanding" and embodying modern India.

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor appeared as a guest judge on the latest episode of MasterChef Australia Season 18. The episode that went live earlier this week, saw contestants prepare different dishes using a mystery box filled with Indian ingredients. Some of the dishes included a moong dal sweet dosa with lassi ice cream, a lamb tart with turmeric and coconut foam, lamb rack with dal, spiced lamb cutlets with sweet potato and coconut puree served with pickled guava, and a choux bhaji.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) Casper Kenworthy won the challenge with his dish featuring sweet potato and spinach curry, pickled mussels, pickled guava, finger millet roti, and a moong dal curry-leaf coconut podi masala.

'You think this is Indian?': A Light-hearted Exchange

While tasting the dish, Kapoor first questioned Casper, saying, "You think this is Indian? You think you can do anything and call it Indian?" The contestant replied, "No." Kapoor then asked if Casper thought that because it was MasterChef Australia, he could get away with doing whatever he wanted. Casper answered, "Yes," drawing laughter from the judges.

After the light-hearted exchange, Kapoor praised the dish and called it "outstanding." He added, "This is what India is."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) With the win, Casper earned immunity from Tuesday's elimination challenge and also secured a one-on-one cooking session with Kapoor.

About The Show and The Guest Judge

MasterChef Australia is available for streaming in India on JioHotstar. The judging panel this season includes Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Kapoor is the second Indian chef to appear as a guest on the cooking competition. He has earlier served as a judge on MasterChef India and is widely known for hosting Khana Khazana, one of Asia's longest-running cooking shows. He also launched FoodFood, India's first 24-hour Hindi-language cooking channel. (ANI)