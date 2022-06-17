Weekly Box Office Report: Vikram, Major, Samrat Prithviraj complete two weeks, see how they performed

From Jurassic World Dominion to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, take a look at how the films have performed at the box office in the last week.

The first week's box office collection of the films released last week has arrived. Among the films that were released last Friday, the main contest was between 'Jurassic World Dominion', '777 Charlie' and 'Janhit Mein Jaari'. The collection of 'Samrat Prithviraj' was more than the film 'Major' in the films released before that, but Adivi Sesh’s film has shown a profit as compared to Akshay Kumar’s film. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan-starrer Tamil film 'Vikram' has earned at least Rs 200 crore in the worldwide collection. And Kartik Aaryan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which has completed four weeks at the box office, are now waiting for it to reach the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Jurassic World Dominion: The film has collected around Rs 46.50 crore at the Indian box office in the first week, including all languages. It had a great opening at the box office and also grabbed the seventh position in the Best 10 Openers of Hollywood Movies released in India. But, the grip of the film continued to loosen at the box office since Sunday. On Monday, the film fell more than 73 per cent compared to Sunday. Unfortunately, the film did not even cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the end of the week. ALSO READ: After Baahubali, Prabhas to play double role in Prashanth Neel’s 'Salaar'?

777 Charlie: Actor Rakshit Shetty's film 777 Charlie, based on the love of animals and humans, was number two in the films released last week. The Hindi version of this Kannada film had high expectations of good collections, but the company that released it, UFO Films, did not spend anything on its promotion in Hindi regions. The film has done a business of about Rs 38.65 crore in the first week including all the languages. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter on mom Madhu Chopra’s birthday

Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari is the worst performer at the box office this week. Director Jai Basantu Singh's debut film could not attract the audience to the theatre, despite the ticket pricing being kept as low as Rs 100. 'Janhit Mein Jaari' could only earn Rs 3.50 crore in its first week.

Major: Adivi Shesh's biopic film 'Major' surprised everyone by earning Rs 32.04 crore in the first week. The film also did a splendid collection of Rs 7.64 crore in Hindi but in the second week, the film could not manage to maintain its vigour. The collection of hit films is usually around 50 per cent of the first week's collection in the second week but the film has not been able to collect even a quarter of the first week's collection in the second week. The total collection of the film for two weeks is expected to be around Rs 39 crore.

Samrat Prithviraj: The film has added its name to Yash Raj Films' list of back-to-back flop films after 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. In the first week, this Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer collected Rs 55.05 crore. The collection of the film in the second week is expected to be around Rs 16 crore, according to the initial figures of Thursday. The two-week collection of the film is around Rs 66.50 crore which is nothing compared to its cost of Rs 300 crore.

Vikram: The second week of director Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Vikram', which was released along with 'Samrat Prithviraj' and 'Major', has been successful for the makers. The film had earned a whopping Rs 143.95 crore in the first week. Including the second week's collection of the film, its domestic collection has gone up to Rs 196.07 crore.

