In the actress's tragic death case, important issues, including marriage, were mentioned in the death note. The note, now with the police, reveals the reasons behind Nandini's death.
Actress Nandini's tragic case
The death of actress Nandini, who played lead roles in popular serials like Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, and Gowri, has shaken the TV industry. Nandini, a popular star in Kannada and Tamil serials, ended her life at her Bengaluru residence.
What's in Nandini's death note?
Nandini's death note is now with the police. It's reported that she mentioned several things in it. Mainly, the pressure regarding marriage had intensified. She felt her wishes weren't considered, and her family was an obstacle to her making her own decisions.
Nandini was mentally distressed
Nandini was mentally distressed, which she wrote about in her note. She was down after her father's death. Family pressure and the need to work to support them had put her in severe distress recently. This was mentioned in the note.
Nandini's father was a school teacher
Nandini's father, a school teacher, died in service. Losing him, her biggest supporter, left her drained. Her family reportedly pressured her to take a teaching job on compassionate grounds and quit acting.
Responsibility of the elder daughter
Nandini was the elder daughter and has a sister, so family responsibility was on her. Amid these hurdles, she was worried about her acting career. Police have intensified the investigation to find the exact cause of death and if there was any conspiracy or abetment.
A rash decision is not a solution
Tough times are a part of life every day. Rash decisions are not the solution. Ending one's life is an unforgivable act. If you are mentally distressed or overwhelmed by problems, please call iCALL or other helplines before making a rash decision.
