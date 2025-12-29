The second trailer for Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' is out, showing a confrontation with Sanjay Dutt's menacing hypnotist character. The Maruthi-directed horror-comedy sees Prabhas exploring a haunted haveli. The film releases Jan 9, 2026.

What the Trailer Reveals

The makers of Prabhas starrer 'The Raja Saab' have released a second trailer of the movie on Monday, offering a stronger glimpse of the film's story and Sanjay Dutt's character in the story.

Led by Rebel Star Prabhas, the trailer builds toward a gripping confrontation with Superstar Sanjay Dutt, whose character appears to control fear through hypnotism. Prabhas plays the role of RajaSaab, a man bound closely to his grandmother, portrayed by Zarina Wahab. As per the trailer, Prabhas enters an abandoned haveli to search for answers, a space that holds the film's darkest secrets. But the house itself becomes a trap, turning the mind against the body.

Sanjay Dutt's hypnotist is shown as a calm yet menacing force, using control and manipulation rather than brute strength to overpower those who enter his world. In the trailer, Boman Irani appears as a mysterious psychiatrist, hypnotist, and paranormal investigator, offering a grounded counterpoint to the supernatural elements, while Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar add emotional weight and visual richness to the film.

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, 'The RajaSaab' stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. Prabhas shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Monday. https://www.instagram.com/p/DS19iLYkv7K/?hl=en

Prabhas on 'The Raja Saab'

Sharing his experience of working on the film, Prabhas said, "The three years of stress and responsibility of Raja Saab brought tears to Maruthi garu's eyes. When I first met him, I told him that films were becoming too action-oriented and that we should give audiences a proper entertainer. That is how this horror-comedy took shape. Vishwa Prasad garu kept believing in Maruthi garu's script and supported it throughout. When I heard the climax, I became a fan of Maruthi garu's writing. I honestly wondered whether he wrote it with a pen or a machine gun. Such a climax hasn't come even in horror-comedy films. You must watch it and tell me. After 15 years, Maruthi is giving full Darling entertainment. The film is arriving this Sankranti. All Sankranti films should do well, and along with them, The RajaSaab should also become a blockbuster," said Prabhas as quoted in the press note shared by the makers of the film.

Director Maruthi on Bringing the Vision to Life

Director Maruthi said, "There is an enormous amount of hard work behind this film. It wasn't easy at all. When we brought Prabhas garu on board, we decided that everything had to meet that level of expectation. That is why I say this with complete confidence, anyone who comes to the theatre will be able to see, with their own eyes, the effort we have put in. One hundred per cent. After three long years of work and immense struggle, we have brought 'The RajaSaab' to this stage. Our only intention was to entertain audiences during the festival. Even with many films releasing around the same time, Vishwa Prasad garu boldly backed such a big-budget project," as quoted in the press note.

Release Information

The film is set to release worldwide on January 9, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. (ANI)