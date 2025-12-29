- Home
- Entertainment
- Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Sets Unbreakable Record, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Left Behind
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Sets Unbreakable Record, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Left Behind
Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' has set a unique record at the box office. It's a record that will make Bollywood and South Indian films sweat to break. This record is for earning in double digits for the most number of days.
'Dhurandhar' earned in double digits for 24 days
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' earned in double digits for 24 straight days, grossing ₹22.5 crore on day 24.
'Dhurandhar' broke 'Pushpa 2's record
'Dhurandhar' broke 'Pushpa 2: The Rule's record for most days of double-digit earnings. 'Pushpa 2' had a 22-day streak, ending with a collection of ₹10.5 crore.
'Baahubali 2' is third on the list
S.S. Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' had a 21-day streak of double-digit earnings, collecting ₹11 crore on its 21st day.
Bollywood films are far behind 'Dhurandhar'
Bollywood films lag far behind 'Dhurandhar'. Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' is second, with a 17-day double-digit streak, earning ₹24.25 crore on its 17th day.
What is the total collection of 'Dhurandhar' so far?
In 24 days, Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' has grossed ₹730.70 crore in India and ₹1100.53 crore worldwide. The film's budget is reportedly around ₹225 crore.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.