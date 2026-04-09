Week 13 TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Slips as New Shows Shake Up TV Rankings Check Here
The Week 13 TRP ratings are out with surprising twists. While Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 stays at number one, Anupama faces tough competition as new shows enter the top 5.
TRP Ratings This Week
The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has released the TV TRP report for the 13th week of 2026. This report details which serial is at what rank, along with its official rating.
1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
BARC has released the TRP ratings for Week 13. Smriti Irani's show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, is still at the top spot with a solid 1.8 rating.
2. Ganga Mai Ki Bitiya
Shubhangi Latkar's TV serial, Ganga Mai Ki Bitiya, made a massive jump in the Week 13 TRP ratings. The show has now grabbed the second spot on the list with a 1.8 rating.
3. Tum Se Tum Tak
The Week 13 TRP ratings saw a major shake-up. This time, Sharad Kelkar's serial, Tum Se Tum Tak, is at number three. The show has earned a 1.8 rating.
4. Vasudha
The serial Vasudha has really shaken Anupama's top position this week, landing at the number 4 spot. The constant twists and turns in Vasudha's storyline have made it super engaging for viewers, earning it a 1.7 rating.
5. Anupamaa
This week, Rupali Ganguly's serial Anupamaa saw a huge drop in its ranking, falling to the number 5 position. The show's rating has dropped because of a weak storyline, and it now has a 1.7 rating.
How other serials performed in TRP ratings
Looking at the TRP ratings for other serials, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi.. is in sixth place. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at seventh, Udne Ki Aasha at eighth, Naagin at ninth, and Laughter Chefs 3 is at the tenth spot.
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