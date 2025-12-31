- Home
In 2025, there was a tough TRP battle on television. Many shows offered thrilling drama, interesting twists, and nostalgic moments. From Anupamaa to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, these shows secured their place in the TRP charts.
Top 5 TRP rating shows of 2025
As 2025 wraps up, Indian TV serials battled for viewers. Shows had shocking twists and drama. The most-loved shows topped the TRP charts. Here are the top 5 highest TRP TV serials of 2025.
5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
At the start of 2025, the TRP for 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' was quite good. However, as the year went on, its TRP dropped. Despite this, the show mostly stayed in the top 5. Its TRP rating was 1.5-1.7.
4. Vasudha and Udne Ki Aasha
Vasudha and Udne Ki Aasha were neck and neck in the TRP ratings all year. These TV shows had a TRP rating of 1.6-1.9. The interesting stories of both shows kept the audience hooked. They are at number four on the top 5 list.
3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was consistently in the top 10 TRP ratings in 2025. With its comedy and nostalgia, this show has a special place in viewers' hearts. Dilip Joshi's show is at number three with a 1.7-1.8 TRP rating.
2. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 started in July this year and instantly won viewers' hearts. From the start, it was in the top 3 TRP spots. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay's serial is second on the list with a TRP of 1.9-2.0.
1. Anupamaa
Anupamaa held the number 1 spot for most weeks in 2025. Though reality shows like Bigg Boss 19 sometimes took the lead, Anupamaa made a comeback to the top. According to reports, Rupali Ganguly's show had a TRP rating of around 2-2.2.
