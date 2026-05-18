Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur believes AI is a useful tool helping chefs, especially regional ones, communicate their culinary creations better. He dismisses fears of job replacement, suggesting AI should take over menial tasks in the kitchen first.

AI Emerges as a Key Tool for Chefs

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making its way in all the areas including the food industry. It helps in creating new recipes and making cooking easier and faster. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur believes AI is becoming a useful tool for chefs, especially in helping them communicate and present their culinary creations more effectively.

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Speaking about the growing role of AI in the food and hospitality industry, Kapur said many talented regional chefs often struggle to explain their dishes or write appealing menu descriptions despite being excellent cooks. "A lot of chefs, especially when I travel in regional India, find it difficult to express what they are cooking onto a menu or explain it properly," Kapur told ANI.

According to Kapur, many chefs are now turning to AI chatbots to help articulate their ideas. "I see more and more of them putting those dishes onto AI chatbots and asking, 'How do I explain this? What do I write on my menu?' They can cook very well, but sometimes they don't know how to communicate it," added the celebrity chef.

AI and Job Security in the Kitchen

No doubt, AI is becoming an important part of modern kitchen and the food industry. Still, there are concerns around AI replacing jobs, however, Kunal dismissed fears about technology taking over chefs' roles entirely. "Chefs have asked me if AI is going to take our jobs. Well, that will be brilliant if AI can knead the dough, clean the table, label everything and clean the gas ranges. Please take over those jobs first," shared the renowned chef.

Global Recognition for Regional Indian Cuisine

Kapur also talked about regional Indian cuisine and shared that it is finally beginning to receive global recognition, though he noted that the journey is still evolving. "People in India have started appreciating regional food, which is brilliant. That is step one," he said.

Highlighting the growing popularity of Indian food internationally, the chef pointed to cities like New York, where several new Indian restaurants focusing on regional cuisine are gaining attention. "At the global stage, the process has started. If you look at New York, some of the best newcomers are doing a lot of regional Indian food," he said. However, Kapur added that greater awareness about the intricacy and complexity of Indian cuisine is still developing globally. "We are there, but we are not there there yet," he added. (ANI)