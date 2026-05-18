Actor Darshan has reportedly requested permission for a special jail meeting with his wife and son at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The actor, currently lodged in connection with the Renukaswamy case, has written to jail authorities seeking a private “internal interview” facility.

After facing repeated legal setbacks, actor Darshan has reportedly agreed to follow jail procedures and has now written a letter to the jail superintendent at Parappana Agrahara seeking a private meeting, referred to as an “inner interview”, with his wife and son. The actor, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case in Chitradurga, is said to have made an emotional plea for permission to meet his family inside a private room within the prison premises, as bail continues to remain out of reach.

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Multiple Court Attempts For Relief End In Disappointment

Darshan, who is Accused No. 2 in the case, had earlier approached the courts several times seeking special facilities and permission for family visits. However, all his requests were rejected. Following the denial of bail on May 15, he has now formally written to the jail authorities through an official letter to Superintendent SP Anshukumar, marking a shift from court petitions to prison administration procedures.

Wife Vijayalakshmi Seeks Permission For Family Meeting

Meanwhile, Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi is also making efforts to meet him. On May 16, she met DGP Alok Kumar in Bengaluru and requested permission for a private meeting inside the jail. She also sought approval for their son, Vineesh, to meet his father. The request goes beyond routine inmate visitation rules and seeks special consideration.

Decision Expected On Special Jail Meeting Request

The requests submitted by both Darshan and Vijayalakshmi are currently under review by senior police officials. Sources indicate that a decision is likely to be taken soon, with possibilities that Darshan may be granted a special interview facility to meet his wife and son inside the jail, subject to security clearance and jail manual guidelines.

Emotional Turning Point Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

Darshan is reportedly coming to terms with his current situation after multiple legal setbacks. Having initially pursued court interventions for special privileges, he has now opted to follow formal jail procedures. If permitted, the meeting with his family could provide emotional relief during his continued incarceration.