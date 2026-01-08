TV TRP Rankings: Naagin 7 Beats Anupamaa, Yet This Show Retains No. 1 Spot
The report for the final 52nd week of TRP for 2025 is out. The report shows a major shake-up in the top 2 this week. A very popular serial has lost its top position, while a new serial has made its entry.
The TRP report for the final week of 2025 is here. A lot of changes are seen in the TRP list for the 52nd week. Other serials have taken over the top 2 spots. Let's see which serial is at which number on this week's list.
The 2025 finale week ratings are out with a top 5 shuffle. Anupamaa has slipped, while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 holds the No. 1 spot with a 2.2 TRP rating.
Naagin 7 secured the second spot with a 2.1 TRP. The show, starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, premiered on Dec 27, 2025, and instantly hit the top 2. Its popularity is expected to grow.
Rupali Ganguly's serial Anupamaa slipped to third place in the final week of 2025. The ITA 2025 Award Night took the fourth spot, and Tum Se Tum Tak is fifth in the top 5.
Udne Ki Aasha is 6th, Laughter Chefs 7th, and TMKOC 8th. YRKKH dropped to 9th, while Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan is 10th.
