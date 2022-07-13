Is Thalapathy Vijay playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan will have cameo appearances by Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay. According to reports, the actor will begin filming in Chennai in September for his scene with the Bollywood icon.

For his upcoming film, Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is working with South filmmaker Atlee. Fans are going crazy over the news that Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay would be co-starring in the movie alongside the superstar, even if the superstar's arrival in the South is already quite thrilling. The most recent sources indicate that Thalapathy Vijay may appear briefly in Jawan.

According to rumours, Shag Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan will have a cameo appearance by the famous Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay. Reports suggest that the actor will begin filming in Chennai in September for his scene with the Bollywood icon. He has given the Jawan team one day to film his scene. Since he gets along well with Atlee and SRK, it's interesting that the actor isn't charging anything for his unique appearance.

Fans of Thalapathy are ecstatic to learn that Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood Badshah, would be seen with their favourite hero. However, as an official announcement has not yet been made, these are now reported.

According to sources, Vijay Sethupathi has also been contacted by the producers for a significant part in Jawan. "Sethupathi is discussing with the Jawan filmmakers about playing the villain, but nothing is finalised. There is no truth to the rumour that he would join the Mumbai filming shortly because he has not yet approved the movie," sources said.

Jawan is set to be released on June 2, 2023; the movie will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Sanya Malhotra will play a significant part in the film with Nayanthara, who plays the female protagonist.