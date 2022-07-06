Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocketry Day 5 Collection: R Madhavan’s film benefits from group shows for school children

    First Published Jul 6, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    On its first Tuesday, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has seen a jump in collections, thanks to the special shows for school children that have been started.

    Image: Official film poster

    Producer, director and actor R Madhavan's film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' started registering an increase in its collections on Tuesday after a fall on Monday. Group bookings for this film and special shows for school students have also started from Tuesday in many parts of the country. The cinemagoers are also demanding to make this film tax-free in India. The direct impact of the increase in the collection of the film on Tuesday is visible in the falling collection of Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Rashtra Kavach Om' and Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Meanwhile, Madhavan has promised to increase the shows of the Tamil version from Friday.

    The audience will have to wait now for OTT: Those awaiting the OTT release of 'Rocketry The Nambi Effect', which was released in the theatres on July 1, will have to wait till at least August 15, because of the recent decision taken by the Association of South Indian Filmmakers. Meanwhile, the number of viewers watching the film started increasing again on Tuesday after seeing a decline on Monday. The film did a good business of Rs 8.75 crore at the first weekend of its release. According to Monday's final figures, the film did a business of around Rs 1.30 crore in all languages. It earned around Rs 50 lakh from the Tamil version, Rs 76 lakh from the Hindi version and around Rs 4 lakh from the Malayalam version.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals spicy details of ‘Suhaagraat’ with Ranbir Kapoor?

    Image: Suriya, R Madhavan/Instagram

    The collection increased again on Tuesday: Usually, the earnings of newly released films increase from Friday to Sunday, after that from Monday to Thursday, the earnings of the film decrease continuously. The earnings started increasing again only once the film enters its second weekend. But 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' surprisingly did better on Tuesday than its earnings on Monday. According to the initial figures, the film has increased by about Rs 5 lakh on Tuesday, compared to its Monday collection. Tuesday's collection of the film is expected to be around Rs 1.35 crore.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to mark her Bollywood debut opposite this actor?

    Image: Aditya Roy Kapur, R madhavan/Instagram

    'Rashtra Kavach Om' collection dropped': On the other hand, the collection of the film 'Rashtra Kavach Om', which was released along with the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', dropped further on Tuesday and now this figure seems to be reaching below Rs 1 crore. The film has been released by Zee Studios across the country. Despite heavy promotions, the film was lagging behind 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', from the first day of its release. So far, 'Rashtra Kavach Om' has been able to earn only about Rs 7.5 crore against the business of 'Rocketry' which has so far collected Rs 11.25 crore.

    Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

    Countdown begins for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Meanwhile, Dharma Productions' multi-starrer film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which was released on June 24, has started to pack up from the box office. There was a huge drop in the collection of the film on Monday itself. One reason for this is also believed to be the advance booking of the Hollywood film 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' did a business of about Rs 1.97 crore on the second Monday of its release. On Tuesday, this collection fell further and reached about 1.80 crores according to the initial figures.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sexy video alert Disha Patani racy moves will drive you crazy drb

    Sexy video alert: Disha Patani’s racy moves will drive you crazy!

    Koffee With Karan 7 Alia Bhatt reveals details of suhaagraat with Ranbir Kapoor drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals spicy details of ‘Suhaagraat’ with Ranbir Kapoor?

    After Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh to become parents drb

    After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to become parents?

    RRR producer lashes out at Resul Pookutty for Gay comments on film Oscar winner clarifies statement drb

    RRR producer lashes out at Resul Pookutty for ‘Gay’ comments on film; Oscar-winner clarifies statement

    Allu Aravind buys Telugu rights of Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha drb

    Allu Aravind buys Telugu rights of Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Predictions for July 6 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 6: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Ranveer Singh birthday 5 outfits of that prove he has the wackiest fashion drb

    Ranveer Singh birthday: 5 outfits of that prove he has the wackiest fashion

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 6 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 6, 2022

    NBA Free-Agency, national basketball association: The best free-agent signings of the last four years-krn

    NBA Free-Agency: The best free-agent signings of the last four years

    Is Pep Guardiola eyeing managerial role in Serie A with Palermo? Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano comments-ayh

    Is Pep Guardiola eyeing managerial role in Serie A? Manchester City CEO comments

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon