Rocketry Day 5 Collection: R Madhavan’s film benefits from group shows for school children

On its first Tuesday, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has seen a jump in collections, thanks to the special shows for school children that have been started.

Producer, director and actor R Madhavan's film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' started registering an increase in its collections on Tuesday after a fall on Monday. Group bookings for this film and special shows for school students have also started from Tuesday in many parts of the country. The cinemagoers are also demanding to make this film tax-free in India. The direct impact of the increase in the collection of the film on Tuesday is visible in the falling collection of Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Rashtra Kavach Om' and Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Meanwhile, Madhavan has promised to increase the shows of the Tamil version from Friday.

The audience will have to wait now for OTT: Those awaiting the OTT release of 'Rocketry The Nambi Effect', which was released in the theatres on July 1, will have to wait till at least August 15, because of the recent decision taken by the Association of South Indian Filmmakers. Meanwhile, the number of viewers watching the film started increasing again on Tuesday after seeing a decline on Monday. The film did a good business of Rs 8.75 crore at the first weekend of its release. According to Monday's final figures, the film did a business of around Rs 1.30 crore in all languages. It earned around Rs 50 lakh from the Tamil version, Rs 76 lakh from the Hindi version and around Rs 4 lakh from the Malayalam version. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals spicy details of ‘Suhaagraat’ with Ranbir Kapoor?

The collection increased again on Tuesday: Usually, the earnings of newly released films increase from Friday to Sunday, after that from Monday to Thursday, the earnings of the film decrease continuously. The earnings started increasing again only once the film enters its second weekend. But 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' surprisingly did better on Tuesday than its earnings on Monday. According to the initial figures, the film has increased by about Rs 5 lakh on Tuesday, compared to its Monday collection. Tuesday's collection of the film is expected to be around Rs 1.35 crore. ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to mark her Bollywood debut opposite this actor?

'Rashtra Kavach Om' collection dropped': On the other hand, the collection of the film 'Rashtra Kavach Om', which was released along with the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', dropped further on Tuesday and now this figure seems to be reaching below Rs 1 crore. The film has been released by Zee Studios across the country. Despite heavy promotions, the film was lagging behind 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', from the first day of its release. So far, 'Rashtra Kavach Om' has been able to earn only about Rs 7.5 crore against the business of 'Rocketry' which has so far collected Rs 11.25 crore.

