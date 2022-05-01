Wedding Pictures: Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha all set to marry Yash Kumar

Nidhi Jha's Haldi ceremony pictures are out. The actress looks beautiful in a yellow saree and floral ornaments; take a look

Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha will soon be married to singer and actor Yash Kumar on May 02. The wedding rituals have already started; today was the Haldi Ceremony.



A few months back, the famous couple Nidhi Jha and Yash Kumar exchanged rings in the presence of the family members.

Some pictures from actress Nidhi Jha's Haldi Ceremony have also surfaced in which she looks fantastic.

Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha has shared pictures from her bachelor party on social media. In these pictures, the actress is seen rocking.



Many photos of his ceremony are gone viral on social media. Nidhi Jha donned a yellow saree with floral ornaments and yellow sunglasses.



A few days ago, Nidhi Jha shared her wedding card on social media, after which fans and followers started sending congratulating messages to the couple.

In this picture, we can see Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha posing with her friends and family at her bachelor party.