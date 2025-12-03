- Home
Shah Rukh Khan doesn't hesitate to give dance performances at weddings. One such video of his is going viral, but the bride refused to dance with him. Meanwhile, people are praising the bride. This video of Shahrukh is rapidly going viral
Shah Rukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan is considered one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Wherever he goes, fans go crazy. Fans stand in front of his house for 24 hours just for a glimpse of him.
Shah Rukh Khan Before Pandemic
SRK's time during and before the pandemic wasn't great; during this period, he was also performing at wedding parties. However, he doesn't shy away from such activities even in his good times.
Throwback Video
Here we are sharing a throwback video of him. In it, he gave a dance performance at a wedding. But here, the bride did not repeat the dance steps with him.
Wedding Dance
Shahrukh Khan can be seen grooving to a song from his own movie. He is repeatedly dancing around the bride, who is wearing a red gown. But the bride doesn't seem interested in dancing with him at all. At one point, King Khan even extended his hand, but the bride gave no response.
Internet Reacts
Internet users have also reacted to the bride not dancing with Shahrukh Khan. Everyone praised the bride and called her groom lucky.
Films
After the pandemic, as soon as theaters became lively again, his film Jawan marked the superstar's powerful comeback. After that, Pathaan and then Dunki brought him back to the top.
