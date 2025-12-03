- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s ₹4 Crore Ultra-Luxury Vanity Van with Electric Chair [PHOTOS]
Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s ₹4 Crore Ultra-Luxury Vanity Van with Electric Chair [PHOTOS]
Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s King Khan, owns a Rs 4 crore custom vanity van by DC Design. Packed with luxury, technology, and unique features, it reflects his love for automobiles and comfort.
From Struggle to Stardom
Shah Rukh Khan, famously called King Khan, rose from humble beginnings to become one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars. From a nobody in the industry to a household name, his journey is the epitome of perseverance and success. Today, he isn’t just an actor but a global phenomenon, admired for his talent, charisma, and unstoppable drive.
A Van Worth Crores
SRK’s love for luxury extends beyond films to automobiles. His vanity van, priced at around ₹4 crore, is a rolling masterpiece. Officially a Volvo BR9, it has been heavily customised to meet his needs. The van’s value surpasses that of many homes in Mumbai and Delhi, showcasing King Khan’s penchant for comfort and extravagance.
Design Magic by DC Design
The customisation work is credited to Dilip Chhabria of DC Design, renowned for turning ordinary vehicles into extraordinary creations. From Xzibit’s Pimp My Ride to high-end luxury cars, Chhabria’s designs are legendary. Every inch of SRK’s van has been modified, from interiors to technological gadgets, creating a mobile space that is both luxurious and highly functional.
Luxury Meets Technology
The van comes with unique features for ultimate comfort. It has a glass floor with backlighting, wooden paneling on the roof, and a smart iPad that controls nearly every aspect. There’s a pantry, wardrobe, makeup chair, and even a separate toilet cubicle. An electric chair glides across the van at the push of a button.
Entertainment and Comfort Combined
Technology is at the heart of the vanity van. It includes a large Bose flatscreen TV and advanced audio systems for complete entertainment. The van is spacious, thanks to extendable sides that open when parked. SRK can relax, work, or entertain in absolute luxury, proving that his taste for cars is as extraordinary as his stardom.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.