Inside PHOTOS Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s uber-luxurious residence in Mumbai
The Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor mansion in Mumbai combines historic colonial architecture with exquisite elements of Indian architecture, creating an ideal blend of elegance and understated luxury.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those stars that is not only renowned for her acting abilities and attractiveness, but also for her distinct fashion sense, distinctive style, and personality. Since she married Bollywood's Nawab, Saif Ali Khan, they have consistently proven to be the industry's power couple.
Kareena's massive fan following has never let her escape the limelight, and her new opulent Mumbai home is presently the buzz of the town. Soon after the news of Kareena's second pregnancy spread, the pair was spotted working closely with interior designer Darshini Shah.
Darshini Shah previously designed Kareena Kapoor's Fortune Heights residence and the Pataudi Palace in Gurgaon. The new home offers distinct areas for each family member, including their new baby.
Bollywood's popular pair allegedly moved into their new home in January of this year, and the media can't stop gushing about it. Let's take a closer look at the couple's lavish Mumbai abode.
This Kareena Kapoor Khan home appears to be decorated and built in the colonial classic style. Darshini Shah tells me "So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way" .
The décor of Kareena Kapoor's house reflects the couple's appreciation for classic English architecture. This 3BHK residence at Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai address spans 3,000 square feet and will take you on various excursions owing to the vast assortment of collectables from across the world.
All of this has great value for the pair. The Kareena Kapoor house is designed to be big, with patios, balconies, and pools.
The house's woodwork detailing receives special attention. This property has all of the latest conveniences, including an open terrace, a garden area, a swimming pool, a yoga room, a patio space, and much more.
The spacious property, which has a typical colonial design interior, is worth between Rs 12 and 14 crore per square yard.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a snapshot of Saif enjoying a quiet reading session in their palatial library. Don't overlook the charming candle stand and the adorable couple of framed images in the background!
