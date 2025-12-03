Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara: 8 Actresses Who Married Directors
Heroines Married Directors: Heroine Samantha fell in love and married director Raj Nidimoru. Before her, Nayanthara, Roja, Sonali Bendre... do you know which other Telugu star heroines married directors?
Samantha - Raj Nidimoru
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently tied the knot with successful director Raj Nidimoru, sparking widespread buzz. After her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, the actress found love with Raj, who directed her web series, making their wedding a trending topic.
Nayanthara - Vignesh Shivan
Nayanthara, another leading actress, found love with director Vignesh Shivan after previous relationships didn’t work out. The couple got married and now have twin sons via surrogacy, making their journey a heartwarming story of love and family.
Ramya Krishna - Krishna Vamsi
Tollywood’s iconic actress Ramya Krishna, famous for her role as Sivagami, married director Krishna Vamsi. The 90s star fell in love with him while working on his films, including the blockbuster Chandralekha, blending personal and professional life beautifully.
Roja - Selvamani
Roja, a 90s screen sensation, fell in love with Tamil director-producer Selvamani during her career peak. The couple married and has two children. Today, Roja remains active, balancing her family life with a political career in Telugu Nadu.
Suhasini - Mani Ratnam
Suhasini, a leading actress of the 80s and 90s, married acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. A top star of her era, she shared screen space with legends like Chiranjeevi, making her both a celebrated actress and part of a famous film couple.
Kushboo - Sundar
Senior actress Kushboo, celebrated in Telugu and Tamil cinema, married director Sundar C. She fell in love with him and tied the knot. Sundar C, known for hits like Arunachalam, completes the couple as a prominent duo in South cinema.
More heroines who married directors
Many other actresses have tied the knot with directors. Sonali Bendre married Goldie Behl, while Amala Paul divorced hers. Legendary actresses like Bhanumathi and Anjali Devi also married directors, showing this trend spans generations in Indian cinema.
