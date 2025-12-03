Inside KL Rahul’s ₹30 Crore Mumbai Home: Sea‑Facing Luxury, Gym, Exotic Car Collection
KL Rahul’s Bandra apartment is more than a high‑value asset; it’s a reflection of his identity. From the sea‑facing views to the personal gym and luxury cars, every detail speaks to a lifestyle that balances performance with comfort.
The Sea‑Facing Apartment
KL Rahul’s Bandra property is a luxurious high‑rise apartment overlooking the Arabian Sea, estimated to cost between ₹28 crore and ₹34 crore. The interiors are designed with a blend of minimalist and contemporary aesthetics, featuring warm wooden tones, curated art pieces, and expansive glass windows that flood the space with natural light. The panoramic views of the sea make the home a serene retreat in the middle of Mumbai’s bustle.
Modern Amenities And Interiors
Inside, the apartment is fitted with state‑of‑the‑art amenities. The living room is spacious, with sleek furniture and subtle décor that reflects Rahul’s understated style. The kitchen and dining areas are modern yet functional, designed for both everyday use and entertaining guests. The interiors emphasize comfort without being ostentatious, creating a homely yet premium atmosphere.
Personal Gym And Fitness Space
As a professional athlete, Rahul’s home includes a dedicated fitness zone. His personal gym is equipped with advanced machines and weights, allowing him to maintain peak conditioning even when away from team facilities. The space reflects his commitment to fitness, with enough room for strength training, cardio, and recovery routines. For Rahul, the gym is not just about workouts—it’s part of his daily discipline.
Car Collection That Matches His Style
Rahul’s passion for automobiles is evident in his luxury car collection, which includes some of the most coveted brands. His garage features a Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Range Rover, and Mercedes‑Benz. Each car reflects a different facet of his personality—speed, elegance, and power. Much like his batting, his cars combine flair with precision. The collection has become a talking point among fans who follow his lifestyle off the field.
Lifestyle And Personal Touches
Beyond the material features, Rahul’s Bandra home mirrors his lifestyle choices. Known for his interest in fashion and sneakers, he often integrates personal collections into his living space. The apartment is not just about luxury—it’s about creating an environment that feels authentic to him. Whether it’s hosting friends, unwinding after matches, or spending quiet evenings with family, the home serves as a backdrop to his evolving journey as a cricketer and public figure.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.