Image Credit : instagram

Akshay Kumar, one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, and his wife Twinkle Khanna, an author and businesswoman, are among the industry’s wealthiest couples. Akshay’s income comes from films, brand endorsements, and production projects, while Twinkle contributes through her books, interior design ventures, and investments. Their combined fortune and longevity in the industry make them an inspiring example of a power couple who thrives both personally and professionally.