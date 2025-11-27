- Home
Shah Rukh Khan–Gauri to Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna: 5 Bollywood's Richest Couples
Bollywood is home to some of the richest celebrity couples, combining fame, fortune, and business ventures. From Shah Rukh Khan–Gauri to Anushka Sharma–Virat Kohli, these duos define luxury, influence, and success.
Bollywood Richest Couple
Bollywood is not just about glamour, glitz, and box-office hits; it’s also about power couples who combine fame with fortune. Several celebrity couples have amassed massive wealth through films, business ventures, endorsements, and smart investments. Here’s a look at five of the richest couples in the industry in 2025.
Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, often called the “King of Bollywood,” along with his wife Gauri Khan, tops the list of India’s richest celebrity couples. With blockbuster films, production houses, and business ventures under Shah Rukh’s belt, combined with Gauri’s interior design ventures and investments, the couple commands a staggering fortune. Their combined wealth reflects not just fame but also business acumen, making them one of the most powerful and influential couples in the entertainment industry.
Aditya Chopra & Rani Mukerji
Aditya Chopra, a top filmmaker and producer, and Rani Mukerji, a critically acclaimed actress, represent one of Bollywood’s elite power couples. Their combined success in the industry has secured them a place among the wealthiest duos. While Aditya’s production ventures contribute significantly to their fortune, Rani’s acting legacy adds both prestige and financial strength. Together, they are a symbol of creative influence and financial stability.
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
The union of Bollywood and sports is best represented by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Anushka’s acting and production ventures, combined with Virat’s cricketing career and lucrative brand endorsements, make them one of the richest couples tied to the entertainment industry. Their influence extends beyond films and sports, showing how cross-industry partnerships can create immense wealth and social impact.
Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna
Akshay Kumar, one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, and his wife Twinkle Khanna, an author and businesswoman, are among the industry’s wealthiest couples. Akshay’s income comes from films, brand endorsements, and production projects, while Twinkle contributes through her books, interior design ventures, and investments. Their combined fortune and longevity in the industry make them an inspiring example of a power couple who thrives both personally and professionally.
Anand Ahuja & Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor, known for her acting career and fashion sense, and Anand Ahuja, a successful entrepreneur, make a formidable combination. Their wealth comes from diversified sources — films, endorsements, and business ventures, making them one of Bollywood’s richest modern couples. They epitomize the blend of glamour and business savvy, balancing style, fame, and financial
