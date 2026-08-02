Nick Jonas shared a heartwarming Instagram post, 'July was one for the books,' giving a glimpse into his family life with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. The post included candid family moments, portraits, and scenic views.

A Heartwarming July Recap

Singer Nick Jonas has given fans a glimpse into his family life by sharing a heartwarming Instagram photo dump capturing some of his favourite moments from July. Accompanied by the caption, "July was one for the books," the post features intimate snapshots of his downtime with his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter, Malti Marie. The Instagram carousel offers a mix of candid family moments, personal portraits and scenic views, reflecting a quieter chapter for the Jonas family after an extended period of travel.

The post sees Nick striking a pose in front of a mirror, dressed in a black cowboy hat, blue jeans and an embroidered dark green shirt. Another creative frame captures a mirrored image of Priyanka Chopra displayed on the screen of a small pink toy camera, adding a playful touch to the collection.

One of the standout photographs features Malti Marie gazing at a sweeping view of the sea, rolling hills and a bright blue sky from a high terrace. The serene image offers a rare glimpse of the couple's daughter, whom they have largely kept away from the spotlight while occasionally sharing moments from their family life.

The carousel also includes a candid photograph of Nick and Priyanka enjoying an outdoor dinner together. In the image, Priyanka leans towards Nick across a table filled with food and drinks, capturing a quiet moment between the couple. Another picture shows Nick fully focused during a game of foosball in a recreation room, highlighting his relaxed downtime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Slower Pace and Fatherhood

The post comes at a time when the family has been enjoying a slower pace of life in New York City. Speaking to People magazine during the opening of his Broadway musical 'The Last Five Years', Nick reflected on how fatherhood has helped him appreciate spending time in one place. "We're so used to being in 10 different cities in 10 different days... And so to be in one place and have this time together has been really nice," Nick Jonas told People magazine.

He also shared that despite performing on stage and living a high-profile life, his daughter keeps him grounded because, to her, he is "just Dad."

The couple welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022. Since then, they have maintained a balance between public appearances and private family life, occasionally offering fans glimpses of their moments together through social media.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted arriving in Hyderabad along with Malti Marie, drawing attention with their stylish appearance.

Priyanka Chopra's Professional Front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is set to portray Mandakini in SS Rajamouli's upcoming globe-trotting epic 'Varanasi'. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role and also features Prithviraj Sukumaran. The makers recently unveiled Priyanka's first look from the film alongside the caption, "To more adventures.... more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon."

With production entering its final phase following the unveiling of the film's first glimpse at the Annecy Animation Festival in June, 'Varanasi' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

(ANI)