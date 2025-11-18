- Home
- Entertainment
- Priyanka Chopra’s Fee for Rajamouli’s 'Varanasi' Makes Her India’s Highest-Paid Actress; Check
Priyanka Chopra’s Fee for Rajamouli’s 'Varanasi' Makes Her India’s Highest-Paid Actress; Check
Global star Priyanka Chopra is essaying the role of Mandakini in Rajamouli’s 'Varanasi'. Fans are curious about her fee for this high-profile project, which has set industry benchmarks and grabbed attention worldwide.
Priyanka Chopra’s Big Return
Priyanka Chopra, the global sensation, is making her much-awaited comeback to Indian cinema. She plays the pivotal role of Mandakini in director Rajamouli’s upcoming pan-India film 'Varanasi,' starring Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu.
Priyanka’s Impactful Role
At the 'Varanasi' title launch in Hyderabad, Priyanka Chopra won over Mahesh Babu’s fans. Her character is reportedly strong and layered, supporting Mahesh while showcasing initial negative shades that add depth to the story.
Priyanka’s Record-Breaking Pay
Priyanka’s Record-Breaking Pay
Rajamouli’s 'Varanasi' comes with a staggering budget of nearly ₹1,000 crores. Priyanka Chopra’s reported salary of ₹30 crores has created a buzz, making it one of the highest for any Indian actress in a film.
Setting New Benchmarks
While top actresses like Nayanthara and Deepika earn around ₹5–10 crores per film, Priyanka Chopra’s ₹30 crore fee for 'Varanasi' equals the combined pay of three leading heroines, setting a new industry benchmark.
From ₹5 Lakh to ₹30 Crore
Priyanka Chopra debuted in 2002 with Thamizhan, earning just ₹5 lakh. Over two decades later, her fee has skyrocketed to ₹30 crore as she returns to Telugu cinema with the global project Varanasi after Zanjeer (2013).