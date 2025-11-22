Priyanka Chopra recently described her husband, Nick Jonas, as her “answered prayer,” sharing a heartfelt glimpse into their enduring love story. From their first meeting to their high-profile wedding and life together, the couple inspires fans.

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra aptly called her husband, "my answered prayer", thereby inspiring all her fans with this warm revelation about her marriage with Nick Jonas. Such lavish two-in-one wedding ceremonies joined in December 2018 and aspiringly followed out with a love story reigning over the entire world with regards to how they appear publically.

Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas Her “Answered Prayer”:

Priyanka and Nick's first rendezvous happened in 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles but sparks only really flew later in the year. They apparently shook hands over their common interests in music, travel, and philanthropy. Often quoted in interviews, Priyanka has sometimes said that she admires Nick's humility, his charm, and the supportive nature that drew her closer to him.

A Wedding that Made Headlines

Their wedding celebrations were nothing short of the typical Bollywood glitz married to Western elegance. Various designer outfits donned by Priyanka for the Christian and Hindu ceremonies and custom suits sported by Nick were done so beyond the Indian multi-day celebration, which hosted family, friends, and industry insiders.

Loving Work, Life, Family

The couple has maintained long-distance careers in Hollywood and Bollywood since their wedding and has been able to keep moving with their schedules while still having their hearts in the same place. Priyanka states it as her "answered prayer" because, for her, it meant finding a partner who understands her needs of happiness and well-being exactly like she does.

The couple regularly shares little pieces of their lives with fans through their most loved social medium; traveling experiences or quieted family time, letting the world peek into the affectionate abode. She opened up recently about her love for her husband and said, “I will always be my husband's girl…He's not merely my partner. He is my answered prayer.”

Including dates, Priyanka and Nick Jonas are completely busy with social causes, from education to health, all the way through gender equality. Their common involvement in their philanthropic efforts, however, has contributed to them being more incompatible than compatible on the personal level. She has publicly endorsed Nick as a very understanding partner with career balancing with their personal projects.