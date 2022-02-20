Was Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue haunted? Read this

Vicky Kaushal once admitted he was petrified of heritage hotels. Later gets trolled by netizens – view remarks.



Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was one of the biggest events of 2021. The two actors got hitched at on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur in the Rajasthan town.



The place where they got married was one of India's most expensive and luxury resorts. But according to the latest reports, Vicky is quite scared of such heritage properties unknown to most. The wedding venue was a restored 14th-century fort located 130 km away from Jaipur Airport.



Vicky had admitted to his fear in an old interview during the promotions of his 2020 film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. Vicky had expressed that he was scared of heritage hotels. "I am very, actually, petrified of hotels that are like palaces turned into hotels, heritage hotels, where you can sense some kind of history over there," he said in the undated video.



Now, social media users have started taking a major dig on Vicky Kaushal's self-professed fear of heritage sites as he got married in India's historical sites. Fans called Vicky for his double standard, "Everything Vicky said before the TapeCast interview is no longer relevant to him lol." Another commented, "That is so funny."



After the wedding both Vicky and Katrina have resumed work. Vicky completed Laxman Utekar's upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan in Indore last month. And Katrina is off for Delhi to shoot for Tiger's third instalment with Salman Khan.