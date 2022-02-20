  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Was Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue haunted? Read this

    First Published Feb 20, 2022, 2:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Vicky Kaushal once admitted he was petrified of heritage hotels. Later gets trolled by netizens – view remarks.
     

    Was Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue haunted? Read this RCB

    Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was one of the biggest events of 2021. The two actors got hitched at on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur in the Rajasthan town.
     

    Was Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue haunted? Read this RCB

    The place where they got married was one of India's most expensive and luxury resorts. But according to the latest reports, Vicky is quite scared of such heritage properties unknown to most. The wedding venue was a restored 14th-century fort located 130 km away from Jaipur Airport.
     

    Was Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue haunted? Read this RCB

    Vicky had admitted to his fear in an old interview during the promotions of his 2020 film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. Vicky had expressed that he was scared of heritage hotels. "I am very, actually, petrified of hotels that are like palaces turned into hotels, heritage hotels, where you can sense some kind of history over there," he said in the undated video.
     

    Was Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue haunted? Read this RCB

    Now, social media users have started taking a major dig on Vicky Kaushal's self-professed fear of heritage sites as he got married in India's historical sites. Fans called Vicky for his double standard, "Everything Vicky said before the TapeCast interview is no longer relevant to him lol." Another commented, "That is so funny."
     

    Was Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue haunted? Read this RCB

    After the wedding both Vicky and Katrina have resumed work. Vicky completed Laxman Utekar's upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan in Indore last month. And Katrina is off for Delhi to shoot for Tiger's third instalment with Salman Khan.

    Was Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue haunted? Read this RCB

    Vicky also has some films in his kitty like Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family and an untitled rom-com directed by Laxman Utekar. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Brock Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Reigns at WrestleMania 38

    Watch Ajay Devgn Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi drb

    Watch Ajay Devgn’s Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Ananya Panday Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to go on floors from March drb

    Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' to go on floors from March

    Death threats behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri exit from Twitter before The Kashmir Files release drb

    'Death threats' behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's exit from Twitter before 'The Kashmir Files’ release?

    Vikrant Massey Sheetal Thakur first pic as Mr and Mrs out see here drb

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur’s first pic as Mr and Mrs out; see here

    Recent Stories

    Wriddhiman Saha hits out at Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly following Test snub against Sri Lanka-ayh

    Saha hits out at Dravid, Ganguly following Test snub against Sri Lanka

    Afghan crisis cannot be prevented with international aid alone: Geneva Call-dnm

    Afghan crisis cannot be prevented with international aid alone: Geneva Call

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West criticises Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble RCB

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West criticises Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble

    Brock Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Reigns at WrestleMania 38

    UP Election 2022 We ve hit century in first 2 phases BJP will be eliminated says Akhilesh gcw

    UP Election 2022: We've hit century in first 2 phases, BJP will be eliminated, says Akhilesh

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 One generation lost to terrorism another to drugs vote wisely says Sidhu gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: One generation lost to terrorism, another to drugs; vote wisely, says Sidhu

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 When conjoined twins came out to vote in Amritsar gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: When conjoined twins came out to vote in Amritsar

    Video Icon
    UP Elections 2022 BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    Video Icon
    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders-dnm

    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Thinking about winning the games - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on KBFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Thinking about winning the games, never about the record - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon