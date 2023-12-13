Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wamiqa Gabbi sexy photos: Khufiya star dons black leather bra, flaunts her HOT abs

    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya star Wamiqa Gabbi shared some hot photos and penned a quirky note that read, ‘Abs nahin hain par koi ऐब bhi nahin hai ‘ and gave credits to her styling team.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Wamiqa Gabbi shared a few photographs showing off her curves in a black leather bra. She shared the photographs with a funny caption that read,‘ Abs nahin hain par koi ऐब bhi nahin hai ‘ and gave credits to her styling team.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Wamiqa posed flawlessly, and she looked gorgeous and sexy. She wore her hair in a sloppy bun, wore no makeup, and struck the right blend of elegance and charm. She wore a black bra with loose-fitting pants.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Wamiqa Gabbi rose to prominence after co-starring in the spy thriller Khufiya with Ali Fazal and Tabu. Jubilee, Modern Love Chennai, Charlie Chopra, and Khufiya were all successful ventures for the actress. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Wamiqa Gabbi has had a remarkable year. Wamiqa, in addition to being a superb actor, is also a fashionista who frequently makes headlines on social media with her exquisite fashion sense and daring appearances.

    article_image5

    Wamiqa Gabbi rose to prominence after co-starring in the spy thriller Khufiya with Ali Fazal and Tabu. Jubilee, Modern Love Chennai, Charlie Chopra, and Khufiya were all successful ventures for the actress.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She has had a remarkable year. Wamiqa, in addition to being a superb actor, is also a fashionista who frequently makes headlines on social media with her exquisite fashion sense and daring appearances.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Khufiya is a story about love, devotion, vengeance, and treachery. It's about an R&AW agent on a mission to apprehend someone who is leaking sensitive information from the department.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES] ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES]

    Who was Ravindra Berde? Singham star that passed away at 78 RBA

    Who was Ravindra Berde? Singham star that passed away at 78

    Throwback Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan enjoy Kajol's mehendi with baby Aaryan, see viral pictures ATG

    Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan enjoy Kajol's mehendi with baby Aaryan, see viral pictures

    Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's movie to go on floors next year? Read Details RBA

    Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's movie to go on floors next year? Read Details

    Soni Razdan talks about nepotism; calls Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor talented ATG

    Soni Razdan talks about nepotism; calls Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor talented

    Recent Stories

    Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw tear gas canisters? (WATCH) AJR

    Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw smoke bombs? (WATCH)

    cricket MS Dhoni's heartwarming birthday bash: A rare glimpse into the legend's celebratory side (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni's heartwarming birthday bash: A rare glimpse into the legend's celebratory side (WATCH)

    Major security breach in Parliament on 2001 attack anniversary day

    Major security breach in Parliament on 2001 attack anniversary day

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES] ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES]

    Visitor jumps into Lok Sabha chamber from Gallery opens tear gas canisters watch gcw

    Major security breach in Lok Sabha; 2 people who opened smoke cans nabbed (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon