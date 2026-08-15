Vishwanath And Sons OTT Release: Vishwanath And Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, hit theatres on August 14. Here is everything you need to know about its OTT release, streaming platform and when the Tamil-Telugu family drama may arrive online

Vishwanath And Sons, the Tamil-Telugu family romantic drama starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, was released in theatres on Friday, August 14, 2026. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is currently running in cinemas across multiple markets.

The story centres on Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter who has dedicated much of his life to his career and the pursuit of excellence. However, changing family responsibilities and an unexpected romance force him to look beyond his professional ambitions and reconsider what truly matters to him.

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Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, while Mamitha Baiju features in a key role. The cast also includes Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon.

Vishwanath And Sons OTT Release: Netflix To Stream The Film

Following its theatrical run, Vishwanath And Sons will be available for streaming on Netflix. The film's promotional material carries the Netflix logo, confirming the platform for its post-theatrical release.

However, the makers have not announced an official OTT premiere date yet. Fans will therefore have to wait for an update regarding when the Suriya and Mamitha Baiju-starrer will begin streaming online.

As the film has only just arrived in theatres, it is expected to continue its theatrical run before making the transition to the digital platform.

Vishwanath And Sons Cast And Crew

Venky Atluri has written and directed Vishwanath And Sons, with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya producing the film under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios has presented the project, while Yalamanchili Gopala Krishna, known as Nani, is credited as executive producer.

G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, Nimish Ravi has handled cinematography and Navin Nooli is responsible for editing. Banglan has served as the production designer, while K. N. Vijaykumar has penned the dialogues.

The technical crew also includes art directors Shiva Kamesh D and Jithu Sebastian, fight master VVenkat, choreographers Sekhar VJ and Vijay Binni, VFX supervisor Vasudeva Rao Mojjada and colourist Vyshak Shiva. T. Uday Kumar has handled the Dolby Atmos mix.