Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi has debunked rumours of his participation in Bigg Boss 20. He called the reports 'fake news' and clarified on X that he has not been approached and has no intention of joining the reality show. His lawyers have also issued a notice.

Former Indian Premier League Chairman Lalit Modi has called out reports claiming that he will be seen as a contestant on the upcoming season of reality show 'Bigg Boss.' Calling the reports "fake news", Lalit Modi said he has not been approached for the show and has no intention to participate in it.

The reports surfaced in sections of media and on social media this week, with some accounts claiming that Modi had been approached as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 20.

"I am NOT participating": Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi expressed surprise and wondered how "a completely fabricated story can become news" without anyone bothering to ask the person concerned.

In a post on X, he also said that his lawyers have issued a notice. "FAKE NEWS. PERIOD. I have NOT been approached for Bigg Boss 20. I am NOT participating in Bigg Boss 20. And I have NO intention of doing so. Amazing how a completely fabricated story can become "news" without anyone bothering to ask the person concerned. My lawyers have issued the attached notice. Perhaps next time, verify before you publish," he said.

FAKE NEWS. PERIOD. I have NOT been approached for Bigg Boss 20. I am NOT participating in Bigg Boss 20. And I have NO intention of doing so. Amazing how a completely fabricated story can become “news” without anyone bothering to ask the person concerned. My lawyers have issued… pic.twitter.com/DUQZUbqUYn — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) August 14, 2026

Legal Notice Issued

The notice sent on Lalit Modi's behalf said the reports are "baseless and mischievous"

"Our Client hereby clarifies that the said reports are false, baseless and mischievous. Our Client has not been approached by the producers, broadcasters, channel or any representative of the said Programme; no person has been authorised to represent our Client or to hold out on his behalf in respect thereof; and our Client has not consented to, and has no intention of, participating in or being associated with the said Programme in any manner whatsoever," it stated.

About Bigg Boss 20

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 is set to be hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The show's first trailer recently gave viewers a glimpse of a new twist, with contestants getting an extra 'jeevan daan' or lifeline. Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors. (ANI)