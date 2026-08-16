Deepika Padukone, who is pregnant with her second child, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Husband Ranveer Singh was also seen in the car, dropping her off. Deepika was dressed in a chic, oversized blue striped shirt and loose jeans.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have mostly stayed away from the public eye in recent months, but the couple was recently spotted at the airport. According to videos shared by paparazzi, Deepika, who is expecting their second child, was seen at the airport dressed in a chic outfit. Ranveer, who accompanied her to the airport to drop her off, was seated inside the car and appeared to be trying to avoid the cameras. However, he was still captured in the visuals.

For the airport outing, Deepika kept her look simple. The 'Padmavat' actor wore an oversized light blue striped shirt with loose blue jeans and carried a tan shoulder bag. She completed her look with dark sunglasses and her hair tied in a neat bun.

Expanding their family

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024. Since then, the couple has shared only a few glimpses of their family life and has largely kept their daughter away from the public eye. View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Earlier this year, Deepika and Ranveer announced that they were expecting their second child through a joint Instagram post. The post featured Dua holding a pregnancy test kit with a positive result, while the caption had only evil eye emojis. The announcement was followed by congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers.

A 'Ram-Leela' romance

The duo first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' and later starred together in films such as 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat', becoming one of Bollywood's most celebrated on-screen and off-screen couples. (ANI)