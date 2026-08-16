Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947 bounced back strongly on Saturday, recording a 134.8% jump in collections despite fewer shows. The film has now earned Rs 19.25 crore in India net

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 had a slow start at the box office on Friday, earning around Rs 5.75 crore on its opening day. However, the film witnessed a major turnaround on Saturday.

The period drama collected approximately Rs 13.50 crore on Day 2, registering a huge 134.8% growth compared with its first-day earnings. With this, the film’s India net collection has reached around Rs 19.25 crore after two days.

The film’s India gross currently stands at approximately Rs 22.91 crore. Its overseas collection also saw a rise, with the movie earning around Rs 2 crore on Saturday. Its overseas gross now stands at Rs 3.5 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to approximately Rs 26.41 crore.

Batwara 1947 Occupancy Improves on Saturday

The film also recorded a noticeable improvement in theatre occupancy on its second day. Batwara 1947 registered an overall occupancy of 34.59% on Saturday.

The morning shows recorded 13.92% occupancy, while the afternoon shows saw a significant rise to 44.08%. The evening shows performed slightly better at 45.77%. Night show data was not available.

The strong jump in occupancy helped the film post a substantially better second-day collection than its opening-day figure.

Batwara 1947 Beats Awarapan 2 in Growth Rate

Interestingly, Batwara 1947 registered significantly higher growth than its release-day competitor Awarapan 2. After a disappointing opening, the Sunny Deol-starrer saw its collection increase by 134.8% on Saturday.

In comparison, Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 witnessed a 50% increase over its first-day collection. The film earned around Rs 22 crore on Day 1 and approximately Rs 33 crore on Day 2.

Batwara 1947 also had fewer shows on Saturday. The film was screened across 8,721 shows on Friday, but the number dropped to 8,071 on Saturday. Despite the reduction in shows, its strong growth has put the film in the spotlight.

With Sunday still to come, the film’s performance on the final day of the opening weekend will be crucial in determining whether it can maintain this momentum at the box office.