Varanasi DM Satyendra Kumar reviewed arrangements for Shravan month devotees visiting the Baba Vishwanath temple. He directed officials to ensure smooth darshan, cleanliness, and security, and also interacted with pilgrims to gather feedback on facilities.

Varanasi District Magistrate (DM) Satyendra Kumar on Monday reviewed the arrangements for darshan and worship in the temple complex for devotees (Kanwariyas) arriving during the month of Shravan, directing officials to ensure smooth darshan, cleanliness, security, and other facilities for pilgrims.

DM Interacts with Devotees

During the inspection, the DM interacted with Shiva devotees and pilgrims who had come to visit and worship Baba Vishwanath and gathered information about their facilities and arrangements.

Extending heartfelt greetings to all devotees and the people of the state on the second Monday of the month of Shravan, the District Magistrate expressed his hope that Lord Shiva's blessings be upon everyone and that everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health.

During the interaction, feedback was taken from devotees regarding any difficulties they faced during the darshan, drinking water, cleanliness, transportation, and other arrangements.

Directives for Improved Facilities and Security

The District Magistrate directed the officials to continuously improve the cleanliness system in the temple premises and surrounding areas and to provide easy and systematic darshan facilities to the devotees. Instructions were also given to ensure effective arrangements in view of the crowd.

Apart from this, the security arrangements of all the devotees were also checked by sitting in the control room and monitoring the CCTV cameras.

He said that providing better facilities to the devotees coming from the country and abroad for the darshan of Baba Vishwanath is the priority of the administration. Keeping in mind the convenience and safety of the devotees, all the concerned departments should work in coordination with each other.

Officials of the concerned departments and officials associated with the temple administration were present on this occasion. (ANI)