Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has made an impressive start at the box office. Released in theatres on August 14, the film benefited significantly from the Independence Day holiday on August 15.

According to figures cited from Sacnilk by ABP Live, the film earned around Rs 22 crore on its opening day. Its collections jumped sharply on the second day, taking its two-day India net total to approximately Rs 55 crore. The film recorded an occupancy of around 55% on August 15, indicating a noticeable increase in audience turnout compared with Day 1.

The film has also reportedly crossed the Rs 72 crore mark worldwide within two days.