Awarapan 2 Becomes 2026's Sixth Biggest Weekend Opener; Check Here
Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has delivered a strong box office opening, earning around Rs 55 crore net in India within two days and securing the sixth spot among 2026's biggest weekend openers
Awarapan 2 Gets a Major Boost on Independence Day
Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has made an impressive start at the box office. Released in theatres on August 14, the film benefited significantly from the Independence Day holiday on August 15.
According to figures cited from Sacnilk by ABP Live, the film earned around Rs 22 crore on its opening day. Its collections jumped sharply on the second day, taking its two-day India net total to approximately Rs 55 crore. The film recorded an occupancy of around 55% on August 15, indicating a noticeable increase in audience turnout compared with Day 1.
The film has also reportedly crossed the Rs 72 crore mark worldwide within two days.
Film Enters the Top 10 Weekend Openers of 2026
With around Rs 55 crore in India net earnings in two days, Awarapan 2 has entered the list of the top 10 biggest weekend openers of 2026. The film currently occupies the sixth position, ahead of titles such as Cocktail 2, O Romeo and Alpha.
The list is currently led by Dhhurandhar 2 with Rs 466 crore, followed by Border 2 at Rs 129.89 crore. Dhamaal 4 stands at Rs 67.21 crore, while Welcome To The Jungle and Bhoot Bangla have earned Rs 65.83 crore and Rs 65.65 crore, respectively.
Awarapan 2's Rs 55 crore collection puts it ahead of Cocktail 2 at Rs 50.10 crore, O Romeo at Rs 34.51 crore, Alpha at Rs 34.50 crore and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai at Rs 28.51 crore.
Emraan Hashmi Scores His Biggest Solo Opening
The film's box office performance is particularly significant for Emraan Hashmi. Awarapan 2 has reportedly delivered the biggest solo opening of his career, surpassing the opening figures of his previous films as well as the 2007 original Awarapan.
Trade reports differ slightly on the first-day figure, with estimates placing the opening collection between Rs 21 crore and Rs 22 crore.
Awarapan 2 also marks the return of Shivam Pandit, the character played by Emraan Hashmi in the original film. Released in 2007, Awarapan initially struggled at the box office but developed a strong cult following over the years. According to an earlier ABP report, the original film was made on a budget of around Rs 18 crore and earned approximately Rs 12 crore, making it a box office loss at the time.
The sequel pairs Emraan Hashmi with Disha Patani and is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The film combines action, romance and emotional drama while also touching upon the serious issue of human trafficking. Its August 14 release has clearly benefited from the extended Independence Day weekend.
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