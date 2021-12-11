Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: 15 times Virushka gave couple goals with their PDA moments on social media

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today, on December 11. The couple has time and again proven that they are made for each other, giving major couple goals. Here are some pictures from their PDA moments that are sure to leave you in awe!

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

If there is an award for the most loved (young generation) couple in the world of cricket and Bollywood, it sure has to go to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Fondly called ‘Virushka’ by their fans, the couple has time and again proved that they are the coolest, quirkiest and lovable couples of the two important worlds.

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in a lavish wedding on December 11, 2017, in Italy. Their wedding was a perfect fairytale wedding with picture-perfect 'Kodak' moments! The memory of Anushka Sharma in her light pink lehenga and Virat Kohli in his Sherwani are still afresh in everyone’s mind. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma celebrate Halloween with the cricket team, see pictures and videos here

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

As they celebrate their fourth anniversary today, on December 11, there are some of the many pictures that the two shared on their Instagram accounts which prove why their Jodi is loved so much. And not to forget, their PDA moments on the gram has always been the favourite of their fans.

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

The couple often shares their pictures on their respective Instagram handles, giving major couple goals to one and all. At the same time, their captions will either melt your heart or leave you splits.

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never skip a chance of dropping comments on each other’s posts. And their comments are also hilarious at most times, if not, then they are filled with pure love (read heart emoticons).

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

The most recent comment that broke the net was when Virat posted a picture with a cat after his practice. Anushka left a “hello billi” comment to which the hubby quickly responded in his Delhi tashan – launda from dilli and Mumbai ki billi.

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Not just their captions are funny, but the two have never failed from displaying their goofiness through pictures and videos. ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma’s sun-kissed photograph got THIS reaction from Virat Kohli

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

However, most of their captions have either been emoticons/icons of a heart or a couple. Not just the captions, but the have also dropped heart emoticons in each other's comments as well.

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

What is interesting is that they never fail to share their PDA moments on social media. In fact, they have often posted pictures together which have broken the net for their adorable PDA.

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been each other’s biggest support systems in their lives as well. The two have always made sure to let their fans know about it too.

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

In fact, in numerous captions, Virat has called Anushka her ‘best friend’ as well, showing how thick and in love are they.

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka has always taken the internet by storm, especially every time when she posted a picture wherein, she is kissing her hubby.

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Their love grew by heaps and bounds when they gave birth to their daughter, Vamika Kohli. When Vamika was born, Virat and Anushka had requested the media to not click their daughter’s pictures and respect their privacy, which has been maintained well to date.

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram